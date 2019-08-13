Library to offer ‘Writing Your Life’
Classes will meet Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the Main Street library.
The goal of the program is to give participants a tool box of skills that can be used to compose a series of short pieces (two to four pages each). These pieces can be used as the basis for a longer work, or to sharpen general writing skills.
The program can accommodate 12 participants.
A sign-up sheet is at the front desk of the library and at www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.