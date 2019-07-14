Library to offer ‘Writing Your Life’

An eight-week writing program, “Writing Your Life,” taught by Betty Krasne, PhD, will be held this fall at Kent Memorial Library.

Classes will meet Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the Main Street library.

The goal of the program is to give participants a tool box of skills that can be used to compose a series of short pieces (two to four pages each).

These pieces can be used as the basis for a longer work, or to sharpen general writing skills.

For each meeting, participants will have a writing assignment, for which they will be given examples beforehand.

Members of the group will read their works aloud weekly and help each other to develop ideas.

The program can accommodate 12 participants.

There is a $100 fee, a contribution on the part of Krasne to the library.

The first 12 people who leave a $40 deposit will be guaranteed a place, but there will also be a waiting list to accommodate people whose plans change over the summer.

A sign-up sheet is at the front desk of the library and at www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.