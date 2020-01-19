Library to offer ‘Pete the Cat’ event

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will participate in the ninth annual Take Your Child to the Library Day Feb. 1.

Free events and activities for children and families will be offered at the 62 Main St. South library.

A Pete the Cat's Groovy get-together will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the library’s new Susan Beris, MD Youth Learning Center.

Attendees are invited to wear winter pajamas and eat breakfast at a cereal bar.

A reading of “Pete the Cat: Loves His White Shoes” by Eric Litwin and James Dean will be presented, and a family scavenger hunt will be offered.

Pete the Cat will also make a special guest appearance.

The brainchild of retired Waterford children's librarian Nadine Lipman, the event has developed to spotlight libraries as vital community resources that enrich, educate and entertain -- and to encourage families everywhere to take their children to their local libraries.

For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-.354-6937.