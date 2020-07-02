Library to launch ‘Masters of Kent Summer Series’

Kent Memorial Library’s benefit committee has announced the Masters of Kent Summer Series to celebrate, share and thank you with some of the diverse talent in the town.

The six free live online programs were set because large gatherings are not allowed or advisable for the foreseeable future, and since the library is unable to hold its annual benefit party.

“The Pope, the Shaykh, and a Rabbi go into the KML: What’s New in Jewish-Christian-Muslim Dialogue,” presented by Rabbi Burton Visotzky, will be offered July 8 at 7 p.m.

Visotzky of Kent will report on the developments in dialogue among Jews, Catholics, Protestants, Muslims, and other major religious groups — and how dialogue and interfaith cooperation help to advance development and bring an end to violence and poverty.

Visotzky serves as director of the Milstein Center for Interreligious Dialogue at the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York.

In that role, he engages international leaders in interreligious dialogue.

He will report on developments in interfaith engagement from his perspective as a member of the United Nations MultiFaith Advisory Council, and as a member of the board of governors of the International Jewish Committee for Interreligious Consultations.

In the past year he has attended such consultations at the Vatican and in Abu Dhabi.

“With Time Comes Appreciation,” a visit with actress Margo Martindale, will be held July 15 at 7 p.m.

Martindale is an Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated actress and star of “Justified, The Americans” and the current Hulu series “Mrs. America.”

In an interview with Theater Professor and author Ron Marasco, attendees will hear about the life and love and learning that has, over time, made Martindale both a world-class talent and a joy to bump into at the IGA.

“The Ultimate African Safari: A Conversation with Dennis Pinto and Joy Phelan-Pinto,” proprietors of award-winning Micato Safaris, will be offered July 22 at 7 p.m.

Pinto was raised in Kenya and his parents, who live in Nairobi overseeing the company, invite every safari guest to their home to share a meal. Dennis and Joy sharing their favorite insider safari places and experiences.

“Song Stories (not Story Songs) with songwriter George Potts” will be held July 29 at 7 p.m.

Potts has been singing and playing music throughout Litchfield County for more than four decades.

After leaving a full-time music career in Chicago and relocating to Kent in June of 1976, he served for many years as the bassist for his father-in-law Dolph Traymon’s group, The Fife ’n Drum Trio.

Since the late 90s, Potts has most often been seen as a member of the popular area quartet the Joint Chiefs.

“Building A Brand: How frank. food Came to Life,” presented by Frank Way, will be offered Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Before Way opened frank. food company, he had a successful career as an executive creative director focusing primarily on brands and brand building.

He cut his teeth at Calvin Klein’s in-house agency as an art director and went on to found his own agency, then spent time producing Martha Stewart’s TV show, and worked with TATTOO Brand Consulting.

Prior to opening his shop, Way was an executive creative director at Edelman, the world’s largest PR firm.

“Advice to a Public Speaker,” a lecture/discussion with Ron Marasco, Ph.D., will be held Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Marasco is the author of five books including, “Notes to an Actor,” which was named by the American Library Association “An Outstanding Academic Book of 2008.”

He has coached public speakers of all ages and professions with real-world practical pointers that he feels are not taught enough in schools.

For more information and registration, which is required to get the Zoom links, call the library at 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.