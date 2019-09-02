Library to launch Artists’ Salon

A new monthly Artists' Salon led by professional artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter, maker-in-residence at Burnham Library, will begin Sept. 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bridgewater library.

Following the first meeting, the group will meet the second Wednesday of each month from through June at the 62 Main St. South library.

Artists will discuss projects they're working on, shows they've attended ad interesting experiences they've had as artists, and meet other artists.

The group will provide support, acceptance and non-judgment.

Attendees are asked to bring a beverage or snack to share.

Non-red wine and beer are permitted.

For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.