Library to kick off summer reading program

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will accept registration for its summer reading program June 25.

This year’s program, based on the theme “Libraries Rock,” has expanded to include teens and adults.

Children will get reading logs, teens will get reading tickets for every hour they read, and adults are invited to complete a summer reading challenge card.

All three programs will have tickets redeemable for prizes.

In addition, programs for children and young adults will be offered.

To kick off the festivities, a rock painting program will be held June 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Future offerings will include a screening of “Sing” July 3 at 6 p.m.; a presentation, “The Science of Sound Caryn Lin,” July 10 at 6:30 p.m.; a tie dye night (bring a white T-shirt or other white clothing) July 17 at 6:30 p.m.; a musical chairs competition July 24 at 6:30 p.m.; and a music trivia night July 31 at 6:30 p.m.

August programs will be announced at a later date.

In addition to summer reading programs, the library will offer UConn’s 4-H program.

“A-MAIZE-ingly Corny” will be held July 12 at 10 a.m. and “Branching into Foresty” will be held July 19 at 10 a.m.

For information, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.