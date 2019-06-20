Library to kick off summer program

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will kick off its summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories,” With a celebration June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hurlburt Park.

The celebration for the reading program, which will run through July 27, will take place at the 18 Apple Lane park.

“A Universe of Stories” is funded by a grant from the Connecticut Community Foundation and will introduce children and their families to the field of space exploration.

Highlights of the program will include weekly family events on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m., including a Pop-up Planetarium June 29 at town hall, “Living in Space” July 13th and “Radical Robots” July 27.

Space-themed movies will be screened Mondays at 4 p.m., with popcorn and lemonade as refreshments.

Story time will be held Fridays at 11 a.m.

All events are open to the public.

Children who sign up for the summer reading program can earn prizes for reading and visiting the library.

A full listing of events is available online at www.minormemoriallibrary.org.