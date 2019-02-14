Library to hold program about UN

Sherman Library in Sherman Center will hold a program, “The United Nations: What It Means to Us and to the World,” with guest speaker Miguel Arroyo, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.

Arroyo of the United Nations Association of the USA, Connecticut Chapter, serves in the UNA-USA National Council representing the New England Region and is a board member of the United Nations Association of Connecticut.

He works at the University of Bridgeport and is also an adjunct professor of American Government and Spanish at the College of Public and International Affairs at UB.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2455.