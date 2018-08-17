Library to feature Dutton photography

The Stairwell Gallery at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will showcase photography by resident Philip Dutton Aug. 18 through Sept. 29.

Dutton’s photography document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at Wounded Knee Creek.

Dutton is a commercial and documentary photographer as well as a member of the International Cinematographers Guild.

He is a graduate of The Gunnery and the University of California.

“The Wounded Knee Massacre of Dec. 29, 1890, represented the last major military operation by the U.S. government in its long, pernicious effort to subdue the Native American people,” said Dutton. “Approximately 150 Lakota (Sioux) men, women and children died at the hands of the 7th Cavalry that day.”

In late 1990, along with his friend Hilary Cousins, a fellow grad from the Gunnery Class of ’81, Dutton travelled to Wounded Knee Creek on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota to document events surrounding the 100th anniversary of the massacre.

The library is located on Wykeham Road.