Library to do pick up, drop off on trial basis

The New Milford Public Library is going to ease into patron pick up for books on a trial basis. The New Milford Public Library is going to ease into patron pick up for books on a trial basis. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Library to do pick up, drop off on trial basis 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

New Milford Public Library is starting a one-day-a-week pick up for requested items for New Milford library card holders only.

Requests will be limited to five items per patron per week.

Requests will be processed on Monday and Friday and pick up will be available the following Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the back vestibule of the library.

Items will be labeled with the patron’s name and will be pre-checked out.

Patrons will not be permitted in the main library.

Patrons should wear masks and enter the foyer one at a time.

If a wait line has formed outside, the distance between people should be six feet.

Items that are not picked up on the Wednesday following patron notification will be returned to the library.

This is a trial run; days and times may change due to current conditions.

Library items may be returned to the outside book drops on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only due to quarantine issues.

Patrons are asked not to leave return items in the foyer.

For more information, call the library at 860-355-1191 on Mondays or Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.