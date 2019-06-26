Library summer events set

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury is presenting its summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories,” through July 27.

Highlights of the program will include weekly family events on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m., including a Pop-up Planetarium June 29 at town hall, “Living in Space” July 13 and “Radical Robots” July 27.

Space-themed movies will be screened Mondays at 4 p.m., with popcorn and lemonade as refreshments, and Story time will be held Fridays at 11 a.m.

All events are open to the public.