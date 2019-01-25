Library slates improv workshop

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will offer an improv comedy workshop with Local Channel CTV-192 Jan. 26 at 11 a.m.

The CTV-192 team will guide participants through five improv exercises, beginning very simply and increasing in challenge.

The event is free and open to individuals age 15 and older.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.