Library slates Apple photo workshop

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a workshop, “Managing Your Photos in the Apple Universe,” June 14 at 6 p.m.

Technology tutor Michael Jay of TECHsperienced will lead the workshop at the Wykeham Road library.

The workshop will teach participants how to set Apple products so photos can be easily shared on all devices, as well as the basics of photos appl and more.

Topics to be discussed include how to use iCloud to automatically share your photos between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac; how to manually move your photos, from your iPhone or iPad, to a Mac; how to import to your Mac from actual cameras (rather than iPhones or iPads); where to find your photos in the Mac, and how to move and import them; the Apple Photos app; how to organize photos with your “albums” and folders; the easier way to SCAN existing photos and paper documents; and security issues of iCloud usage (such as the celebrity “hack”).

Attendees should bring their fully charged device.

For more information and registration, call 860-868-7586.