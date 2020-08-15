Library showcasing Danon artwork

Kent Memorial Library is presenting an exhibit, “Kent and Around Travel,” by Kent artist Michael Danon through Aug. 31.

A reception will be held Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. in front of the library in the Chess court and under the Villager’s tent. It will feature a small private tour of the show and refreshments. Adults must wear face masks or a shield. Registration is required.

Danon was born in the former Yugoslavia and moved to the United States at age 13, after having lived a few years in Italy and Ecuador.

He settled in Manhattan and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, completing his degree in Mechanical Engineering at Stevens Institute in New Jersey and then taking numerous courses in Architecture at Columbia.

He worked professionally as a mechanical engineer for many years and was involved in many projects and fields before building and then operating four restaurants in Manhattan.

Today he focuses his energy restoring town houses in New York and his own home in Kent. He especially enjoys working in collaboration with architects on his projects, designing spaces, drawing floor plans and focusing on design details.

Painting and sketching have been lifelong joys. Even as a child he took a sketchpad on vacation and still considers a “good” vacation one where he returns home with several sketches of his travels.

While he has completed many oils and watercolors, his favorite medium is pen and ink.

Danon does sketches, design details and house portraits on commission.

He is a member of the Kent Art Association and looks forward to spending more time in Kent enjoying the good life.

At this time of extreme caution and social distancing having an opening reception is difficult to schedule. There may be an outdoors reception with date to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Main Street library is open for patrons to browse the gallery. Patrons must make an appointment in advance to use the library, and appointments will be for 45 minutes starting every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a short option at 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by phone at 860-927-3761.