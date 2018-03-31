Library series to explore short stories

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will kick off a five-week series exploring the history of 20th Century American literature in five short stories April 2 at 10 a.m.

Literary scholar Mark Scarbrough will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library.

The series will explore “Paul’s Case” by Willa Cather April 2, “Sweat” by Zora Neale Hurston April 9, “That Evening Sun” by William Faulkner April 16, “Good Country People” by Flannery O’Connor April 23 and “People Like that are the Only People Here: Canonical Babbling in Peed Onk” April 30.

Time will be spent with multi-media presentations of music, painting, and dance, based on the representative selections.

Participants that would like to purchase a booklet of the short stories in one packet may do so for a suggested fee of $10.

For more information and RSVP, call 860—868-7586.