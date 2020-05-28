Library re-establishing curbside pickup

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington is re-establishing curbside pickup while remaining closed to the public until Phase 2 of re-opening begins in the future.

The Wykeham Road library is offering pickup Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The card catalog can be reviewed at www.gunnlibrary.org.

Selected items will be checked out, bagged and labeled with a patron’s name and left on a table near the main entrance for pickup.

Patrons are asked to stand six feet back if another patron is at the table.

For more information, call 860-868-7586.