Library program to explore night sky

Minor Memorial Library on South Street in Roxbury will present a program about the autumn night sky Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Following an indoor presentation with Dr. Kristine Larsen of Central Connecticut State University, patrons will go outside for a guided tour of the night sky.

Attendees will receive a free star finder to take home to explore the sky on their own.

Larsen is professor and faculty coordinator of the Copernican Observatory and Planetarium, Geological Sciences Department, of Central Connecticut State University.