Library offers tech help

New Milford Public Library is introducing one-on-one technology help using the Google Meet video communication service.

The free instructional time is provided by the library’s digital literacy associate who will be on hand to answer questions about how a device works, how to load things onto it, and how to solve problems.

Tech Meet will be available Wednesdays and Thursdays in July from 10 a.m. to noon. Time slots are 45 minutes each.

For more information, email rschuster@biblio.org to make an appointment or call 860-355-1191.