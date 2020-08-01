Library offering free online programs

Several more “Masters of Kent Summer Series” programs will be offered by Kent Memorial Library in the coming days.

The remaining freel live online programs were set because large gatherings are not allowed or advisable for the foreseeable future, and since the library is unable to hold its annual benefit party.

“Building A Brand: How frank. food Came to Life,” presented by Frank Way, will be offered Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Before Way opened frank. food company, he had a successful career as an executive creative director focusing primarily on brands and brand building.

He cut his teeth at Calvin Klein’s in-house agency as an art director and went on to found his own agency, then spent time producing Martha Stewart’s TV show, and worked with TATTOO Brand Consulting.

Prior to opening his shop, Way was an executive creative director at Edelman, the world’s largest PR firm.

“Advice to a Public Speaker,” a lecture/discussion with Ron Marasco, Ph.D., will be held Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Marasco is the author of five books including, “Notes to an Actor,” which was named by the American Library Association “An Outstanding Academic Book of 2008.”

He has coached public speakers of all ages and professions with real-world practical pointers that he feels are not taught enough in schools.

For more information and registration, which is required to get the Zoom links, call the library at 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.