Library kicks off membership drive in Kent

The Kent Library Association has announced the kickoff its 2021 membership drive with a mailing to its supporters and users earlier this month. The library needs new and renewed membership now more than ever, according to association officials.

Eight months into the pandemic, the library has adapted its services to meet the changing needs of the Kent community, and the library remains the central place where connection with others, online or in person is possible.

During the past six months, in response to the challenges and restrictions faced by all, the library has increased streaming services and boosted Wi-Fi capacity, enhanced daily cleaning protocols and PPE, moved live programs to a virtual platform and moved children’s programs outdoors with increased participation.

“I love to bring my granddaughter to library programs, just like I brought my daughters,” said patron Tony Iovino. “Having children’s programs outside means we still get to enjoy what our Library has to offer - safely.”

Now, with an eye toward 2021 and the library’s upcoming 2022 centennial, it is focused on securing the future through the association’s annual membership drive.

While the Kent Memorial Library serves as the town library, only 30 percent of the annual operating budget is taxpayer funded. The remaining 70 percent comes from patrons via membership in the association and this year with no book sale, car raffle or benefit.

A library card entitles an individual to share in the benefits of the library, but a membership helps ensure access for all.

Those who did not receive a letter but would like to become a member of the association should visit www.kentmemoriallibraryo.org or call 860-927-3761.