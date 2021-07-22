Library in Washington plans author talk, genealogy sessions

3
WASHINGTON — Upcoming events planned by the Gunn Memorial Library at 5 Wykeham Road include a virtual author talk and a series of genealogy sessions.
The author talk, which is also also hosted by the Hickory Stick Bookshop, will take place Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. It will feature bestselling author Julie Metz, who will discuss her latest novel, “Eva and Eve.” A library announcement described it as “an unforgettable account of her late mother’s childhood in Nazi-occupied Austria and the parallels she sees in present-day America.”