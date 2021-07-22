Library in Washington plans author talk, genealogy sessions

WASHINGTON — Upcoming events planned by the Gunn Memorial Library at 5 Wykeham Road include a virtual author talk and a series of genealogy sessions.

The author talk, which is also also hosted by the Hickory Stick Bookshop, will take place Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. It will feature bestselling author Julie Metz, who will discuss her latest novel, “Eva and Eve.” A library announcement described it as “an unforgettable account of her late mother’s childhood in Nazi-occupied Austria and the parallels she sees in present-day America.”

Metz, The New York Times bestselling author of “Perfection,” has written for publications including The Times, Salon, Dame, Redbook and Glamour. Signed copies of her new book are available at the Hickory Stick Bookshop. For more details, visit hickorystickbookshop.com or call 860-868-0525.

To register for the talk, go to gunnlibrary.org/programs.

Genealogy One-on-One sessions will be led by genealogy buff, John Dwyer, who will hold half hour sessions to help those interested through the process. The sessions will be on Thursdays, Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, from 10 a.m.-noon. in the library’s Wykeham Room.

Dwyer, who learned genealogy from his mother, started research with his own family tree and has moved on to help others. Registration is on Gunn’s website.