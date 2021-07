3 1 of 3 Minor Memorial Library / Contributed photo / Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Minor Memorial Library / Contributed photo / Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library at 23 South Street will present NASA Solar System Ambassador William Cloutier as he hosts a Perseids Star Party on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

If the weather is cloudy, the event will be postponed to Friday, Aug. 13. There is no charge for this program.