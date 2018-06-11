Library gala to be held at South Kent School

Kent Memorial Library will hold its annual gala and fundraiser, “Growing Our Future,” June 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. in town.

Festivities will take place on the north campus of South Kent School at 170 South Kent Road, South Kent.

The event will include music by the Carlsons, an open bar and an auction.

An assortment of country cooking, including pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, oven-baked chicken drumsticks, caprese salad, bok choy slaw, ratatouille, corn bread, a garden-fresh bounty table and desserts.

“We are excited to learn about the innovative programs at South Kent School’s North Campus while we enjoy a delicious meal and bid on fabulous auction items,” said Library Director Sarah Marshall. “Let’s raise some money to support the library.”

The auction will feature vacations, fine art, local dining, a cooking class with Patsy Stroble, golf for four at Bulls Bridge, Broadway tickets, a vacation week in Aruba and fitness classes.

Also available throughout the evening are chances to win items such as restaurant gift certificates, artwork, henna and wine baskets.

Pre-gala bids on silent auction items, as well as buy chance tickets for the perennial favorite “bowl items,” will be accepted.

To make a pre-gala offering, visit the library to view the displays, place bids and buy tickets; visit http://www.kentmemoriallibrary.org/silent-auction/; or call the library at 860-927-3761 to have a staff member place a bid or buy tickets remotely.

Bids and bowl tickets will be combined with those received at the gala, with the winners to be announced at the gala.

Admission to the party is $75 per person, $300 and up to be a sponsor. A $300 sponsorship comes with admission for two.

There is no parking at the gala site. All parking will be at South Kent School, 40 Bulls Bridge Road.

Transportation from the school to the gala site five-minutes away will be provided.

Guests can pay for admission, auction items and chances using Visa, Master Card, American Express and Discover credit cards.

To become a gala sponsor or purchase tickets, call 860-927-3761.