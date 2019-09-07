Library director: it’s time ‘for a fresh mind and eyes’

To the Editor:

When I applied to Southern Connecticut State University’s Masters of Library Science program in 2005, my essay stated that I had worked or volunteered in libraries my entire life, and that attaining my masters degree would provide the umbrella to all that experience.

I started as a page in high school, shelved books at my college library, volunteered at the Northville School Media Center, was a library assistant in the Hong Kong International School, volunteered at the Hill and Plain Media Center, volunteered at the Maplebrook Elementary School's Media Center in Naperville, Ill., and finally landed in New Milford again 25 years ago.

I again began as a volunteer at NMPL, became a page, then a public services associate, then public services assistant, obtained my masters, spent a year as the reference librarian, then became the public services librarian.

And, finally, as you know, I've been director for the last nearly four years.

As you can see, I've moved around the world and the library business, loving every minute of it.

However, we all reach that age (different for all of us) when our bodies tell us it's time to slow down and I knew I had reached it last year, so I informed the Board of Trustees and the staff in October of last year that I would be retiring Oct. 4, 2019.

I feel that the library moved forward under my leadership, finally reaching its 20-year goal of funding a renovation, but I think it is time for a fresh mind and eyes to accomplish the next steps in this process.

Unfortunately, while the Board of Trustees worked very hard to find those fresh eyes and did find them, the candidate withdrew last week, so the search has been re-opened.

What will I do in my retirement? Volunteer again (being director made that impossible), travel, and, maybe, .... work part time in a library!

Sally Tornow

Director