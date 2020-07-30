Library book drop open

New Milford Public Library has begun offering curbside pickup for NMPL library card holds Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Requests will be limited to five items per patron per week. Items will be held for five business days.

Patrons should call the library on arrival at the Main Street entrance, or come to the bottom of the stairs, and their items will be delivered to them outside. Masks must be worn.

Outside book drops will still be open on Mondays and Fridays only, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the book drops on Whittlesey Avenue.

Patrons may choose to return items during these hours or hold onto their items until the library re-opens at a future date.

All fines will be removed.

Book returns will not be accepted on any other days, due to quarantine regulations.

For more information, call the library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2.