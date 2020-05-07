Library book drop open

New Milford Public Library has opened the outside book drops for item returns on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.

The book drops will not be open Memorial Day, May 25.

The book drops are located at the front and back entrances of the Main Street library.

Patrons may choose to return items during these hours or hold onto their items until the library re-opens at a future date.

All fines will be removed when the library re-opens.

For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org.