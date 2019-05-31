Library Luminaries slated for June 8

The 24th annual Library Luminaries event to raise funds for the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will be held June 8.

This year, 10 simultaneous dinner parties will be held, all hosted by area residents in their homes, and each highlighting a notable “luminary.”

A pre-dinner cocktail party will be offered at the library on Wykeham Road from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

It is included in the cost of a dinner and open for a contribution of $75 to those who may not be attending dinners.

Some dinner seats are still available. There is space for those wishing to attend the cocktail party only.

“This has been a successful event for more than two decades,” said Jean Chapin, executive director. “I am so appreciative of the gracious hosts who open up their homes — and to the noted luminaries who join the parties to share their talents.”

The library raises the greater part of its operating budget through individual philanthropy and annual events like Library Luminaries.

Connecticut statistics show that Gunn Memorial Library boasts twice the number of visits per capita of towns its size and consistently performs at the top of library measures statewide.

Diverse programming provided by the library throughout the year is always free of charge, thanks to donations.

This year’s luminaries and hosts include Robert McKee, Hollywood Hall of Fame member and writing lecturer, hosted by Candace Bowes-Kurtz and David Kurtz; Caroline Weber, author and professor of French and comparative Literature, hosted by Sandra Elizabeth Canning; Marsha Mason, actress, hosted by Abbey Darer and Tom Rosenwald; Josh Silverman, CEO of ETSY, hosting with his wife Shirin Ghotbi; Will Schwalbe, author, editor, and podcast host, hosted by Caroline and Jason Klein; Francesca Amfitheatrof, former Tiffany designer, hosted by Carolyn Klemm; Brett Heyman, creative director for Edie Parker, hosted by Christina and Peter Klemm; Dani Shapiro, author, hosted by Barbara and Gene Kohn; Linda Allard, former designer for Ellen Tracy, hosted by Rod Pleasants and Steve Godwin; and Peter Elliot, Bloomberg’s food and wine czar, hosted by Sophie Sutton and Jeff Drubner.

For information and reservations, visit www.GunnLibrary.org or call 860-868-7586.