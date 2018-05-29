Library Luminaries slated for June 16

The 23rd annual Library Luminaries event to raise funds for the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will be held June 16.

This year, 10 simultaneous dinner parties will be held, all hosted by area residents in their homes, and each highlighting a notable “luminary.”

A pre-dinner cocktail party will be offered at the library on Wykeham Road from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

It is included in the cost of a dinner and open for a contribution of $75 to those who may not be attending dinners.

Some dinner seats are still available. There is space for those wishing to attend the cocktail party only.

“We are so thrilled that these gracious and talented Hosts and Luminaries have made themselves available for this event,” said event chairwoman and trustee Kathy Wenning.

The library raises the greater part of its operating budget through individual philanthropy and annual events like Library Luminaries.

Connecticut statistics show that Gunn Memorial Library boasts twice the number of visits per capita of towns its size and consistently performs at the top of library measures statewide.

Diverse programming provided by the library throughout the year is always free of charge, thanks to donations.

This year’s luminaries and hosts include Joseph Kanon, author, hosted by Maria and Woody Campbell; Joe Baratta, car collector, hosted by Whitney and Raja Chatterjee; Giuseppe Savoni, creative director of The Promotion Factory, hosted by Bernadette Cruz and Patrick Moxey; Barry Blitt, cartoonist and illustrator, hosted by Michael Dennis and Katherine Wenning; John Sculley, former CEO of Apple, hosted by Judy and Jim Harpel; CJ Muse, semiconductor analyst and managing director at Evercore, hosted by Stacey and Pels Matthews; Dawn Davis, publisher, and Jonathan Burnham, senior vice president and publisher at HarperCollins, hosted by Greg Miller and Michael Weiner; Daphne Merkin, writer and movie critic, hosted by Nancy and John Novograd; Ann Temkin, MoMA curator, hosted by Jean Solomon and Tyler Smith, and Nico Landrigan, President of Verdura, hosted by Bet Weed.

For information on how to participate, visit www.GunnLibrary.org or call 860-868-7586.