Libraries taking part in passport program

New Milford Public Library and Kent Memorial Library have announced they are participating in the Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program this month.

To participate, patrons can visit their local library to pick up a passport and have it stamped. A token gift will be given at this time.

Passports can be taken to other participating libraries. At each visit, a patron must show their library card, which will permit the passport to be stamped and a gift to be given.

Individuals who visit five participating libraries and return a passport to a participating library by May will be entered into one state-wide drawing for a chance to win a $150 Visa gift card for adults (18 and up) and a $100 Visa gift card for children (under 18).

Four winners will be selected: one adult and one child from a random drawing from all who visited at least five libraries, and one adult and one child from a random drawing from all who visited the most libraries.

For more details and a full list of participating libraries call 860 355 1191, ext. 2.