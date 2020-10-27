Libraries co-sponsoring virtual programs

Libraries in Washington, Roxbury and Bridgewater have teamed up to offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

The collaborative effort comes at a time libraries have been unable to offer the majority of in-person activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Libraries have shifted gears and scheduled virtual programs to continue to provide services to the public.

Below is a summary of the programs planned for November:

“Culture, Politics and Fake News” will be held Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. with Dr. Robert J. Petrausch, an expert in communications, board member of the United Nations Chapter of CT and head of the public relations concentration in the department of media and strategic communications at Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y.

He will discuss his perspective on the importance of public diplomacy and communication that is vital for international organizations to succeed in the global age. He will also cover aspects of his new book from Kendall-Hunt Publishers, “Leveraging Your High-Stakes Presentation in the Age of Speed.”

Registration is available at www.gunnlibrary.org.

Bert terHart will present a program, ”Bert terHart: Sailing Around the World Solo,” Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

TerHart is the first North American to sail solo, non-stop, west to east, around the five great capes, using only celestial navigation.

A recipient of an OCC Challenge Grant, terHart returned home this summer after 266 days at sea in his 46-foot sailboat Seaburban.

To register, visit www.minormemoriallibrary.org.

Evan Weiner, an award-winning journalist, will discuss the “Politics of Sports Business” Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The pandemic has caused sports league seasons to be suspended and some sports organizations to cancel 2020 events, including the Olympics, the French Open, Wimbledon and minor league sports.

Weiner will discuss how the pandemic has impacted sports.

Registration is available at www.gunnlibrary.org.

“Slavery in Litchfield County” will be the focus of a 6 p.m. lecture Nov. 19 by Peter Vermilyea.

Vermilyea will examine the origin and nature of slavery in Litchfield County and the county’s complicated history with abolitionism.

Vermilyea teaches history at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and Western Connecticut State University. He is a graduate of Gettysburg College and the author of “Hidden History of Litchfield County.”

To register, visit www.burnhamlibrary.org.