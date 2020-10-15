Libraries co-sponsoring virtual programs

The Shepaug Libraries Collaboration will continue this month with programs sponsored by Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury and Burnham Library in Bridgewater.

A variety of virtual programs will be offered; recordings of the programs will also be available for those who cannot attend the live presentations.

Jason Scappaticci will facilitate a program about witches in Connecticut Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The program will explain the wave of witch trials and executions in the state before the Salem Witch Trials.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

A program, “Sheryl Faye Presents: Susan B. Anthony,” will be held Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Susan B. Anthony was a women’s rights activist who devoted her life to racial, gender, and educational equality and is one of the most famous women in American history.

She played a prominent role in the women’s suffrage movement; the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote and she also was in support of women’s labor organizations and for a woman’s right to own property.

Faye is an actress who performs in eight one-woman shows that tour to different schools for enrichment programs, libraries, and senior centers throughout New England.

A pre-recorded video will be made available on the day of the event through www.gunnlibrary.org. The recording will only be available from 6:30 to 8:30 pm on the day of the event.

A program, “America’s First Sculptures: Connecticut Gravestones,” will be presented Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.burnhamlibrary.org.