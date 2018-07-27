Libertarian files to get on Pennsylvania's US Senate ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania's nominee for U.S. Senate is filing signatures to get on November's election ballot against Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and his Republican challenger Lou Barletta.

Dale Kerns said his campaign filed roughly 11,000 voter signatures Friday, more than double the legal threshold. The deadline is next Wednesday.

Kerns is a 34-year-old electrical construction project manager from Delaware County making his first bid for statewide office.

He is a free-market advocate who switched his registration from Republican in 2016 and, in 2012, was a supporter of former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, a favorite of libertarians and tea party conservatives.

Kerns accuses Barletta and Casey of being part of the establishment, and says he supports free market solutions and more citizen involvement in government.