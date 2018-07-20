Liberal groups press Swanson to dump Nolan as running mate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Lori Swanson is coming under pressure from some liberal groups to dump U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan as her gubernatorial running mate.

The calls follow a report by the online news site MinnPost that one of Nolan's top congressional aides, Jim Swiderski, was allowed to leave quietly rather than be fired over alleged sexual harassment. Swiderski was hired by Nolan's re-election campaign months later.

TakeAction Minnesota and DFL Feminists say Nolan should leave Swanson's ticket.

Swanson's primary opponents are strongly criticizing Nolan. State Rep. Erin Murphy says he "enabled and protected a predator."

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz called the situation "an excusable failure of leadership."

Swanson hasn't commented since the allegations surfaced Thursday. Her campaign did not immediately respond to a message Friday from The Associated Press.