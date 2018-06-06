Liberal group criticized by Republicans over target image

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are criticizing the liberal advocacy group Citizen Action for its use of a target image over pictures of Gov. Scott Walker and state Sen. Leah Vukmir on the home page of its website.

Citizen Action uses the image to advertise its Battleground Wisconsin podcast. The image shows a target with an arrow piercing the center, next to images of Walker and Vukmir. The ad also says it's "open political season."

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman calls it "outrageous" and says "the anger and hatred of the left is on full display."

Citizen Action's director Robert Kraig says he's surprised that "anyone would think that this cartoonish image of an arrow hitting a target would be interpreted as promoting violence." He says the intent was to use humor to make an analogy between the opening of campaign season and hunting season.