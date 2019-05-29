Liberal group MoveOn taps Rahna Epting as executive director

WASHINGTON (AP) — The grassroots liberal group MoveOn is naming its chief of program as its next executive director.

MoveOn told The Associated Press about Rahna Epting's appointment before an announcement expected later Wednesday.

Epting has worked for the organization for nearly three years and headed its 2018 election program. She'll take the helm in the fall.

The announcement comes days before MoveOn is set to host its first candidate forum on June 1 in San Francisco, where it expects to draw eight candidates from the sprawling Democratic presidential field . At the forum, candidates will take the stage individually to pitch a big idea central to their campaigns.

Notably, one of the early front-runners, former Vice President Joe Biden, is not expected to attend.

Epting replaces Anna Galland and Ilya Sheyman, who are making way for new leadership.