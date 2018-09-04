Lexington plant ammonia leak sends workers to hospitals

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An ammonia leak at a southwestern Nebraska meatpacking plant sent more than a dozen workers to area hospitals for evaluation.

NTV reports that Lexington firefighters responded Tuesday morning to the ammonia leak at the Tyson Foods plant.

Tyson Foods says in a written statement that it's investigating the leak.

Tyson Foods says the ammonia release was contained by Tuesday afternoon and some of the plant's operations had resumed.

Ammonia is used in Tyson's operations for refrigeration.

No serious injuries were reported.

