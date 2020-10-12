Lewd conduct with child charge dismissed against ex-officer

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a sex crimes charge against a former Burlington police officer.

The office of the Addison County states attorney on Friday filed a notice to dismiss charge of the lewd and lascivious conduct with a child against Arthur Cyr. Prosecutors would not provide further comment Monday on why the charge was dismissed "due to the sensitive nature of the case," said Kim McManus of the states attorney office.

Cyr had denied the charge. His lawyer Brooks McArthur told WCAX-TV that the evidence did not support moving forward with the charge.

“After a thorough, independent investigation by the defense, including depositions of the witnesses, it became clear that the evidence did not support proceeding with the charge," he said.

The former police chief said Cyr served with the Burlington Police Department from October 1995 until March 2016 and investigated child abuse cases for two years.