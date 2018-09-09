Levy to discuss ‘Evolution of Television News’

Kent Memorial Library will host a program about “The Evolution of Television News as I Lived It” on Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Resident Ricky Levy entered the world of television in 1950 and had a career that spanned 60-plus years.

During that time, TV news changed from a reliable source of information to what it is today.

“While looking back at my career in television, I decided to conduct a local mini-survey where I asked two questions: Where do you get your news information (TV, newspaper, online, social media, etc.) and how do you know it’s the truth?,” Levy said.

“I decided it would make an interesting program to discuss the history of television news and its evolution some 60-plus years later,” he said.

His first foray into broadcasting started at CBS News and in the mailroom at CBS.

His background includes positions as general sales manager at TV stations in Columbus, Ohio, and New Orleans.

He was among a handful of people to start Television Program Enterprises in 1980 and helped launch “Solid Gold,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “Star Search” and “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” to the advertising and broadcasting communities.

Levy joined King World Productions in 1984 to found Camelot Entertainment Sales, the highly successful barter advertising company at that time, launching “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy” and “Oprah.”

Later, he ran several barter sales organizations, all of which he formed.

Levy is a civic activist. He has a long list of volunteer activities in Kent since moving to town full time in 1996, which includes serving as a twice-elected selectman.

Levy and his artist-wife Leslie Lillien Levy, live in Kent Hollow.

For information and registration, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.