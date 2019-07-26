Levine art to be shown at Hen’s Nest

The Hen’s Nest Gallery at 2 Green Hill Road in Washington Depot will open an exhibit featuring multimedia by Sherman artist Beth Levine Aug. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The exhibit, which will run through Aug. 31, will feature her recent creations, including sculptures, jewelry, and multimedia hangings.

“We’re excited to bring a part of Beth’s vast creative world to The Hen’s Nest,” said owner Ellen Prindle. “The scope and the artistry of her work has something of interest for everyone.”

Levine’s work ranges from intricate necklaces, stone sculptures, to multimedia hangings, illustrating her creative approach.

“My creative process is unfolding, and I trust it will carry me where I need to go,” Levine said. “My hands grasp and let go. I throw away all the rules and say ‘yes’ to instinct.

This is Levine’s first solo exhibit.