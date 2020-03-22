Letter: VFW, auxiliary grateful for luminary support

To the Editor:

VFW Post 1672 and it auxiliary wish to thank all those who helped support the auxiliary's fall 2019 luminaries to honor our veterans’ program.

Our thanks goes to UB Litchfield LLC, J&J Printing, The Greater New Milford Spectrum, New Milford Senior Center, St. Paul's Church in Brookfield, the patrons of Walmart and Stop & Shop, The Market in Northville, Scout Troop 432, Cadette Girl Scout Troop 40277, Brownie Troop 40074, the New Milford Youth Agency volunteers and all others who purchased luminaries or promoted the sales with their time and/or publicity, or donated to our Buddy Poppy Fund in support of our veterans.

Because of your help, we raised $1,560 in luminary sales and more than $400 in Buddy Poppy donations for Homes for the Brave and other VFW-sponsored local and national veterans and family support programs.

For more information about VFW and Auxiliary programs, call 860-354-7995.

Pat Brought

Co-coordinator of luminary fundraiser