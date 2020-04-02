Letter: Urges gloves to be disposed of ‘appropriately’

To the Editor:

I've seen a growing amount of people wearing gloves to shop in the grocery store.

I am sure they think they are protecting themselves, when in actuality some of them are touching their face, running their hands through their hair and even blowing their nose all with these same gloves on.

Then they are touching the veggies, opening the cold sections doors, touching their money/cards/pin pads to type in their numbers

The most tragic part of this is when they get to their cars, they take them off and just leave them in the parking lot on the ground or in the shopping cart.

Save the gloves for the health care professionals, and if you insist on using them, please discard appropriately.

Deborah Jacobs