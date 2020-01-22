Letter: Thrift Mart appreciates support from community

To the Editor:

The Board of Trustees of the New Milford Thrift Mart would like to thank the many persons and businesses who have made our organization such a success.

Each year, the Thrift Mart donates approximately $100,000 to scholarships and organizations in the town of New Milford.

The organizations are posted at the Thrift Mart.

We accept clean used clothing, household items, toys, small furniture, books and more.

We are also now accepting used running automobiles.

Once again, thank you to Litchfield Hills Plumbing, Fire Control Services Company, The Market (formerly Northville Market), Big Y of New Milford, CARS, Rings End and the generous people of New Milford and surrounding towns.

We appreciate your continued support of our organization.

Susan E. Metcalf

President

Thrift Mart