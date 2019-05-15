Letter: ‘Scouts worked hard’ to clean up at church

To the Editor:

The First Congregational Church of New Milford would like to formally thank Boy Scout Troop 58 and leader Dave Lewis for volunteering their time with us.

On May 4, the Scouts worked hard helping to make our church spring cleanup a success.

It was nice to see these young people working together in community service.

When you drive by and see the beautiful flowers around our church with fresh mulch or the clean windows on the parish house, you take notice of their good deeds.

With grateful hearts, we thank Boy Scout Troop 58 of New Milford.

Leslie Schlemmer