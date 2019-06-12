Letter: Says town shouldn’t impose park fees on seniors

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of the letter written by Simon Melzer that was published in The Spectrum May 31.

Melzer expressed his disappointment with the newly imposed fees that seniors will now need to pay to enjoy Lynn Deming Park.

I for one find it sad that the town feels the need to shoulder more fees on the elderly.

There will be many of us that will not be able to pay the $20 fee for the sticker and, therefore, will not be enjoying this beautiful park.

Diane Kearns