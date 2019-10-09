Letter: Says ‘generosity’ is ‘essential’ to meet community’s food needs

To the Editor:

New Milford Social Services would like to thank all of those who participated in and supported the 2019 Walk a Mile for a Meal food bank benefit.

It was a great success with over 194 walkers participating.

The donations totaled around 3,500 lbs of food.

A special thank you to Regina Torsiello and all the Big Y staff, Canterbury School, Impact Soccer, New Milford High School’s Athletic Council, New Milford High School French Honor Society, Ms. McGreire’s Class, Mayor Pete Bass, all participating Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops, and all the student athletes, Studio D, the First Congregational Church in New Milford, Becky Passero and Nicole Henderson, as well as all the individual participants and families who came out for their enthusiasm and determination to make this event a success.

We also want to add a big thank you to all our volunteers on that day: Donald and Alison Franco, Sandra and Joshua Violette, Grace Geary, Jessica Alves, Flora Quammie, Pat Conway, Linda Burkhart, Amy Demuth, Wanda Fyler, Jason O’Connor and the Youth Agency and Justin Cullmer.

To Big Y, thank you for your sponsorship, pre-event food collections and day after sorting at the food bank.

Lastly, thank you to the First Congregational Church for eagerly offering their space, delicious baked goods and friendly smiles to greet the walkers at the mile marker.

The New Milford Food Bank offers weekly food to over 600 town residents.

Relying on the generosity of our local community is essential to meeting the food needs of so many families, children and seniors.

We look forward to the ongoing support from donors as we continue to help our neighbors and fight hunger in our community.

If you are interested in donating to our food bank, please contact Sarah Geary at sgeary@newmilford.org or call our office at 860-355-6079.

Maria De Oliveira

Social Worker

Sarah Geary

Social Worker and Food Bank Coordinator