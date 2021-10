To the Editor,

A front-page story in the Oct. 3 edition of the News-Times featured Danbury’s mayoral candidates leap-frogging one another to prove their commitment to providing a superior education to the children of their city.

An article like that could not have run in the New Milford Spectrum because only one of our candidates can honestly make that claim.

Whether on Town Council or as mayor, incumbent Pete Bass has consistently voted to defund our schools. Every year during the decade from 2010 to 2020, the Board of Education proposed lean budgets that barely kept up with inflation, and Mr. Bass and his Republican cohorts took a buzz saw to them. The average annual increase in education funding during those 10 years amounted to a paltry 1.11 percent—a 7 percent reduction after accounting for inflation.

Mayor Bass apparently considers New Milford’s public school system a liability.

His challenger, Ted Hine, knows from experience that it’s our best asset. A lifelong resident, he credits the K-12 education he received here as the main reason he was able to go on to college and enjoy a successful business career.

Ted is well aware that most businesses, entrepreneurs, or families won’t take a second look at a town that does not prioritize education. He will put an end to the penny-wise pound-foolish mindset that has afflicted town governance for far too long.

Ted Hine will be the mayor for all of us.

Vote Hine on November 2.

Tom O’Brien

Wellsville Ave. New Milford