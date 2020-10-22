Letter: Resident says to vote for Patrick Callahan

To the Editor:

Please vote for Patrick Callahan for state representative in the 108th district.

Pat has worked and volunteered in our district for 25 years. He has been working in the criminal justice system for almost 30 years helping people get back on their feet after missteps in their lives.

Pat has extensive experience working with Candlewood Lake as their chairman for 10 years and has stayed involved with lake and watershed issues with his involvement with the Shoreline Management Plan on Candlewood, and continued involvement in Candlewood stakeholders meetings.

He will help Connecticut get back on track and back to business. Pat deserves your vote Nov. 3.

Lois Chludzinski

New Milford