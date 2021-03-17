Letter: Reader wants the old crossword puzzle back

To the Editor:

I am writing to ask they you go back to the crossword puzzle that had been in the paper in the past. This new puzzle does not have the same challenge. I agree with Mr. Killmer and Diane Boyan.

Dan Mullane

Waramaug Lanes

Editor’s response

Dear Dan,

Thank you for sharing your views on our recent changes.

In an effort to refine our service providers and continue to provide quality content to our readers, we have made these changes.

We are, however, interested in your feedback and will review it with the team here. Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts.

Sandi Fox

Editor