Letter: Praises NMHS Athletic Hall of Fame committee for ‘wonderful’ banquet

To the Editor:

We would like to express our deep gratitude to Norm Cummings and the New Milford High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Committee for a wonderful banquet last Saturday night at the beautiful Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton.

Our father, Samuel Blackman (NMHS, Class of 1956), was a fortunate (and very humble) inductee in this Class of 2019, and, as his two sons, we were honored to represent Dad at the banquet.

The evening was planned to perfection and one we will never forget, which reflected all the hard work, thought and love that Norm and the committee dedicated — across hundreds, if not thousands, of hours.

And we’d like to recognize Art Cummings as an eloquent and spirited master of ceremonies.

Half of our Blackman party attended from Los Angeles, Calif., and Norm and Art made the occasion even more special for our group by giving us a tour of New Milford earlier in the day.

It even included a visit to the old school gymnasium where Dad hit so many of his key jump shots.

Our Dad was definitely looking down on us with a big smile.

Jimmy and Kenneth Blackman

Los Angeles, Calif.

Ridgefield