To the Editor:

It is with a grateful heart I extend my deepest thanks to friends, neighbors and other members of the community for their support over the past several months and, more recently, the expressions of sympathy and love following the death of my daughter, Melissa (Gee) deMoraes.

It was a difficult year for my family, and Melissa fought hard. Unfortunately, she passed away May 19 at Greenwich Hospital while wrapped in the arms of family members.

The memories friends have shared since Melissa’s passing have been comforting, with many of them recounting Melissa’s sense of humor, friendly smile and natural ability to interact with people, evident through her work at many local venues, including Italia Mia in New Milford, Fiddler’s in Brookfield, Tortilla Flats in Danbury and Bulls Bridge Inn in Kent.

Others have shared memories of their time talking, watching and/or playing sports - golf, football, baseball or NASCAR, in particular - with Melissa, who was a sports fanatic from a young age. My family will forever treasure these stories shared about our “Sweet Melissa.”

Thank you to each and every one of you who donated to the GoFundMe campaign held in Melissa’s name. Your kind gifts helped provide medical care and other financial needs for her in her final months.

Thank you also to the staff at New Milford and Greenwich hospitals and The Nathaniel Witherell in Greenwich for caring for Melissa.

Lastly, to those who knew Melissa, thank you for being a part of her life, supporting her and making her time here on earth as special as it was. For those who would like to celebrate her life with us, join us June 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Candlewood Valley Country Club in New Milford.

Linda (Cummings) Gee Hemm

New Milford

On behalf of the entire family